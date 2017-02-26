Propane heater burns man, destroys home on Mowbray Mountain

A propane heater burned a man and destroyed his home on Mowbray Mountain on Sunday.

The Mowbray Volunteer Fire Department Chief said the homeowner on Sluder Lane was trying to light a propane heater in his house when it backfired.

Recorded video from a house fire that took place on Mowbray Mtn in Soddy Daisy (video via Francisco Romero) @WRCB pic.twitter.com/zh9jvASQHB — Brooks Carter (@BrooksACarter) February 26, 2017

When the Mowbray and Sequoyah Volunteer Fire Departments arrived, they saw large flames. They prevented the fire from spreading to any other structures.

Hamilton County EMS treated the homeowner for minor burns. The home is considered a total loss and valued at $60,000.

Firefighters said the fire has been ruled accidental. They said the homeowner was uninsured and will be staying with family members.