Propane heater burns man, destroys home on Mowbray Mountain - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Propane heater burns man, destroys home on Mowbray Mountain

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff
Amy Maxwell Amy Maxwell
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -

A propane heater burned a man and destroyed his home on Mowbray Mountain on Sunday. 

The Mowbray Volunteer Fire Department Chief said the homeowner on Sluder Lane was trying to light a propane heater in his house when it backfired.

When the Mowbray and Sequoyah Volunteer Fire Departments arrived, they saw large flames. They prevented the fire from spreading to any other structures.

Hamilton County EMS treated the homeowner for minor burns. The home is considered a total loss and valued at $60,000.

Firefighters said the fire has been ruled accidental. They said the homeowner was uninsured and will be staying with family members.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

  • NewsMore>>

  • Rescuers seek anyone _ alive or dead _ left in floodwaters

    Rescuers seek anyone _ alive or dead _ left in floodwaters

    Friday, September 1 2017 3:45 AM EDT2017-09-01 07:45:51 GMT
    Harvey's floodwaters started dropping across much of the Houston area and the storm weakened slightly Wednesday but major dangers remained for the Gulf Coast area.More
    Harvey's floodwaters started dropping across much of the Houston area and the storm weakened slightly Wednesday but major dangers remained for the Gulf Coast area.More

  • Le Bonheur security guards do a ‘Happy’ dance

    Le Bonheur security guards do a ‘Happy’ dance

    Friday, September 1 2017 1:11 AM EDT2017-09-01 05:11:28 GMT
    (Source: Le Bonheur Children's Hospital via Instagram)(Source: Le Bonheur Children's Hospital via Instagram)

    What do you do when it’s pouring rain outside? You dance the blues away, of course! 

    More

    What do you do when it’s pouring rain outside? You dance the blues away, of course! 

    More

  • 10 Things to Know for Friday

    10 Things to Know for Friday

    Friday, September 1 2017 12:23 AM EDT2017-09-01 04:23:16 GMT
    Among 10 Things to Know: Houston-area floodwaters recede but dangers still loom; AP Source: Lobbyist in Trump Tower meeting spoke to grand jury; Floral tributes laid at Kensington Palace for 20th anniversary of...More
    Among 10 Things to Know: Houston-area floodwaters recede but dangers still loom; AP Source: Lobbyist in Trump Tower meeting spoke to grand jury; Floral tributes laid at Kensington Palace for 20th anniversary of Princess Diana's death.More
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.