Fire destroys home on Signal Mountain

A fire destroyed a home on Signal Mountain on Sunday.

When Walden's Ridge Emergency Services arrived at the home on Fairmont Pike around 5:00 p.m., they saw large flames. They had to call in other fire departments for help.

Neighbors told firefighters no one lived at the home. Fire officials said the fire had been burning for some time before it went through the roof and windows.

No one was hurt and Hamilton County EMS were on scene in case any firefighters got hurt. The home is considered a total loss and damages are estimated to be $40,000.

Firefighters aren't sure what caused the fire and it is under investigation by the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.