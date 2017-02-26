UPDATE: Child involved in hit and run in East Ridge - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Child involved in hit and run in East Ridge

By Chris Brantley, Web Producer/Weekend Assignment Manager
EAST RIDGE, TN (WRCB) -

UPDATE:  East Ridge Police have identified the suspect involved in a hit-and-run that sent a 2-year old to the hospital, but have not yet talked to that suspect. 

Officials say the 2-year old child was bumped by a vehicle Sunday afternoon at the East Ridge Flea Market. 

Police say the child was transported to the hospital and suffered injuries to the foot.  Police believe that the child's foot was run over by a rear tire causing an abrasion, or the abrasion was cause when the child fell on the ground. The child did get away from his mother, according to police.

It is unknown whether the driver was aware of bumping the child with their vehicle. 

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can contact ERPD at 423.622.1625 or leave a confidential tip at 423.867.0016.

