Englewood home a total loss in Sunday fire - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Englewood home a total loss in Sunday fire

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff
Photo: Lynn Ingram Photo: Lynn Ingram
MCMINN COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -

A couple's home went up in flames this morning in McMinn County.

The Englewood Fire Chief says firefighters arrived at a home on County Road 564 just before 9. They saw heavy smoke and flames.

Firefighters believe the fire started in a wood stove chimney.

They say no one was hurt, but the home was destroyed. Officials estimate $200,000 in damages.

The Athens Rural Fire Department, Englewood Fire Department, and Etowah Rural Fire Department responded to the blaze. 

The Southeast Tennessee Red Cross chapter is helping the couple.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.