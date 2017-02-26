Englewood home a total loss in Sunday fire

A couple's home went up in flames this morning in McMinn County.

The Englewood Fire Chief says firefighters arrived at a home on County Road 564 just before 9. They saw heavy smoke and flames.

Firefighters believe the fire started in a wood stove chimney.

They say no one was hurt, but the home was destroyed. Officials estimate $200,000 in damages.

The Athens Rural Fire Department, Englewood Fire Department, and Etowah Rural Fire Department responded to the blaze.

The Southeast Tennessee Red Cross chapter is helping the couple.