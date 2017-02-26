Today’s Daytona 500 start time, TV, weather and more

NBC SPORTS: The NASCAR Cup season gets underway with the 59th running of the Daytona 500 today.

Chase Elliott sits on the pole for the second consecutive year. Hendrick Motorsports teammate Dale Earnhardt Jr., who missed the second half of last season due to a concussion, starts on the outside of the front row.

Defending race winner Denny Hamlin starts fourth.

Here’s all the information you need before the start of the race on Fox.

(All times are Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given at 2:18 p.m. by actor Owen Wilson. The green flag is scheduled for 2:30 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is scheduled for 200 laps (500 miles) around the 2.5-mile track.

PRERACE SCHEDULE: The NASCAR Cup garage opens at 8 a.m. The driver/crew chief meeting is at 12 p.m. Driver introductions are at 1:43 p.m.

NATIONAL ANTHEM: Singer/actress Jordin Sparks will perform the National Anthem at 2:11 p.m.

TV/RADIO: Fox will broadcast the race with its coverage beginning at 1 p.m. (pre-race at 12 p.m.). Motor Racing Network’s radio broadcast begins at 1 p.m. and also can be heard at MRN.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will have MRN’s broadcast.

FORECAST: Wunderground.com predicts a temperature of 67 degrees with a zero percent chance of rain at the start of the race.

LAST TIME: Denny Hamlin edged Martin Truex Jr. in the closest finish (0.010 seconds) in Daytona 500 history. It was the 27th win of Hamlin’s career at the time and his first of three race victories in 2016.

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for Daytona 500 starting lineup.

PIT STALLS: Click here for pit stall assignments