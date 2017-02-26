Actor Bill Paxton, dies of complications from surgery at 61

NBC NEWS - Actor Bill Paxton died Saturday due to complications from surgery, a representative of his family told NBC News in a statement. He was 61.

In a statement NBC News, a representative of his family said: "It is with heavy hearts we share the news that Bill Paxton has passed away due to complications from surgery. A loving husband and father, Bill began his career in Hollywood working on films in the art department and went on to have an illustrious career spanning four decades as a beloved and prolific actor and filmmaker. Bill's passion for the arts was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth and tireless energy were undeniable. We ask to please respect the family's wish for privacy as they mourn the loss of their adored husband and father."



Statement on Bill Paxton's death from a representative for his family pic.twitter.com/V2zlnK7F91 — NBC News (@NBCNews) February 26, 2017

Paxton first got a start in the 1970s playing minor roles, but he won over audiences in the following two decades. The journeyman actor had notable roles in "The Terminator," "Weird Science" and "Aliens" in the 1980s, and he grew to have a larger profile in the 1990s in films such as "Tombstone," "Apollo 13," "Twister" and "Titanic."

Paxton also had an illustrious career on television. He had a leading role in the popular HBO series "Big Love," and was nominated for an Emmy for his starring role on the History Channel miniseries "Hatfields & McCoys."

Most recently, Paxton had taken on the leading role in "Training Day," a CBS crime show that reimagined the 2001 neo-noir film directed by Antoine Fuqua.

In a February interview on NBC's "Last Call with Carson Daly," Paxton looked back on his career and called himself a "working actor."

"You see those big stars who work all the time. I've never had that one movie that really put it all together for me and really gave me a run on sugar," Paxton said.

"I always felt like Avis," he added. "They used to have a slogan, Avis Car Rental: 'We try harder.'"

The family requested privacy while they mourn Paxton's death.