Nashville Predators score 3 in 2nd period, beat Capitals 5-2

By TERESA M. WALKER

AP Sports Writer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Filip Forsberg scored the winning goal and had two assists as the Nashville Predators scored three in the second period in beating the Washington Capitals 5-2 on Saturday.

Forsberg missed becoming the first in NHL history with a hat trick in three consecutive games. He still notched his seventh goal in three games as Nashville won its second straight and third in four games.

Roman Josi scored twice, and Mike Fisher and Viktor Arvidsson each had a goal. Ryan Johansen had three assists.

The Predators denied their former coach Barry Trotz his 700th career win in the building where he started his career as an NHL coach back in 1998.

Tom Wilson and Evgeny Kuznetsov scored for the Capitals. They beat Edmonton 2-1 in Washington on Friday night and were without T.J. Oshie and defensemen Brooks Orpik and Matt Niskanen.

