Daycare operator found guilty in death of 4-month-old - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Daycare operator found guilty in death of 4-month-old

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press
Photo: Daily News Journal Photo: Daily News Journal

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) - A Tennessee jury has convicted a woman in the death of an infant at her unlicensed in-home daycare in Murfreesboro.

The Daily News Journal in Murfreesboro reports the jury found Angela Buchanan guilty of criminally negligent homicide and aggravated child neglect in the 2014 death of four-month-old Mekhi Cole.

Mary Thomas, Mekhi's mother, said the verdict won't bring back her son but she hopes his death was not in vain.

Mekhi Cole died after Buchanan fell asleep with him during nap time. Thomas testified that Buchanan told her when she woke up, Mekhi was on his face.

Buchanan's sentencing was set for April 21. She faces 15 to 25 years in prison, with a parole hearing after 30 percent is served or four and a half years.

Information from: The Daily News Journal, http://www.dnj.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.