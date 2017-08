An unattended cooking fire was the cause of a Saturday afternoon fire on Cotter Road in the Dallas Bay area.

Dallas Bay Volunteer Fire Department responded to a fire located at 1856 Cotter Road shortly after 1 p.m. Once on scene firefighters say heavy smoke was pouring out of the front door.

Firefighters conducted an interior attack and found heavy fire in the kitchen. Firefighters extinguished the fire quickly and kept the fire from spreading to the attic and other areas of the home.

Officials say there were no injuries reported but Hamilton County EMS was on the scene for any potential injuries to firefighters. Two dogs did die due to smoke inhalation. Damages are estimated at $50,000. The homeowner will be staying with a relative.