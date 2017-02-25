UPDATE: Accidental shooting reported near UTC campus

UPDATE: Chattanooga Police responded to an accidental shooting at 506 East 8th street near UTC.

UTC-ALERT Chatt Police determined the shooting is an isolated incident. The investigation continues. Campus can return to normal activity. — UTChattanooga (@UTChattanooga) February 25, 2017

When officers arrived on scene, the found a victim suffering from a small laceration to the back of his head. The victim told police that a friend has pulled out a pistol to show the victim and the gun went off unintentionally, grazing the back of the victim's head.

Police say video surveillance was obtained from UTC which corroborated with the victim's statement. The friend left the scene prior to the arrival of police with the consent of the victim.

The victim was medically released from a local hospital later on Saturday.

Chattanooga Police are investigating a shooting that took place near UTC's campus.

An alert was sent out to UTC students saying that a shooting took place involving a non-student. The alert says CPD is investigating the shooting with UTC police assistance. The shooting took place in a parking lot near the Mapp Building off of MLK Blvd. The suspect fled away from campus.

Police are asking for students to stay indoors. Keep their doors locked, and report suspicious activity to 911.

There is no suspect information at this time