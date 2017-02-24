Mocs Softball Earns Win Over Northwestern State

CHATTANOOGA (GoMocs.com)--- The Chattanooga Mocs softball team earned a 5-3 win over Northwestern State in the second leg of a Friday doubleheader in the Frost Classic, presented by Ruby Falls, tournament at Frost Stadium.



The Mocs fell 8-7 in extra innings to Fairleigh Dickinson in the first half of the doubleheader. With the split, Chattanooga is now 4-7 overall this season.



The Frost Classic continues this weekend with a full slate of games tomorrow at Frost Stadium including two UTC games at 1:30 and 4 p.m. You can find the full schedule of games HERE at the Frost Classic tournament central page.



Game 1 Recap | Fairleigh Dickinson 8, Chattanooga 7 (8)

The Mocs started early with three unearned runs in the home half of the first on the help of three Knight errors. J.J. Hamill got on base with one out via a walk and advanced to third on a stolen base and wild pitch. Aly Walker drove a single through the left side to score Hamill from third. Ashley Conner and Emma Sturdivant both reached base on throwing errors and both Conner and Walker crossed the plate on an extra base rule as the throw went out of play to give the Mocs the 3-0 lead.



The Knights (1-6) would respond in the top of the third with six runs on six hits and two walks. All six hits were singles and forced a pitching change from starter Maddy Adams to Alex Connell. The Mocs plated three runs in the bottom half to tie things up 6-6 as Hamill hit a solo homer to lead things off and Amanda Beltran belted a two-run homerun two batters later. The two teams would exchange one run each in the fourth with both coming on RBI doubles to the gap.



The game remained 7-7 through seven innings and forced extra innings, applying the tie-breaker rule of beginning all extra innings with a runner on second base. FDU scored their runner on an RBI single up the middle as UTC failed to plate their runner and dropped an 8-7 battle to the Knights.



Payten Price (2-5) unfortunately took the loss despite entering the game in the sixth inning and tossing 3.0 innings, allowing one hit, one run (unearned) while striking out three. Hamill led the Mocs at the plate going 2-for-4 with a homerun, two RBIs and scoring twice. Beltran went 1-for-4 with two RBIs on her two-run homerun and Conner finished 1-for-3 while scoring two runs.



Game 2 Recap | Chattanooga 5, Northwestern State 3

UTC surrendered an unearned run in the top of the first on a throwing error, but answered with three in the home half of the first for the second straight game. After a Hamill walk, Conner belted a two-run homerun inside the left-field foul pole to give the Mocs a 2-1 lead. Beltran followed the homerun up with a walk as Jesslyn Stockard took one off the center-field wall for a long single, scoring Beltran from first.



The game wouldn't see any runs from either team until the fifth inning where the Demons scored on an RBI single to center-field. With a runner on second and third and one out for Northwestern State, the Mocs recorded a much needed double play as a Hayleigh Weissenbach gunned out the would-be tying run at the plate on a fly out to center to protect the 3-2 lead. Chattanooga plated insurance runs in both the fifth and sixth innings as Conner smacked her second homerun of the game with a solo shot and Brook Womack took one off the left-field bleachers for a solo homerun in a pinch-hit spot.



After the Demons loaded the bases with no outs in the top of the seventh, Connell came in for starting pitcher Price in a tough relief situation. Connell struck out her first batter faced and surrendered a sacrifice fly in the next at-bat to leave a runner on first and second with two outs in a now 5-4 game. She got the next batter to pop-up to second base to end the game.



Price (3-5) earned the win in the circle going six innings, allowing ten hits, three runs (two earned) while striking out three. Connell notched the save, her second of the season, pitching the final frame and preserved the two-run lead even with inheriting three base runners with no outs. Conner went 2-for-3 with two homeruns and three RBIs. Katy Richardson went 2-for-2 and Womack 1-for-1 with her pinch-hit solo homerun.



Season Stats Update

- Conner went 3-for-6 in two games today including her two HRs and three RBIs ... She now leads the team in batting average (.419), hits (13), HRs (4), RBIs (9) and slugging percentage (.871).

- Womack went 2-for-5 in two games with a HR ... Raised batting average to .318 (7-for-22) and now has multiple HRs (2) ... Second on team with .519 slugging percentage.

- Beltran nabbed her fifth attempted base stealer of the season from behind the plate ... runners now 11-for-15 trying to steal on her.

- Price earned her third win in the circle ... lowered ERA to 3.32 in 44.1 innings pitched ... 35 strikeouts to 22 walks allowed ... batters hitting .286.

- Connell registered her second save of the season ... tied for most in SoCon.