TSSAA Region Tournament Scores and Highlights

The TSSAA Region Basketball Tournament is underway. We'll keep the scores updated on a day-to-day basis.

GIRLS REGION CHAMPIONSHIPS WEDNESDAY 3/1

R2-A Championship:

Oneida 61, Meigs Co. 56



R3-A Championship:

Marion Co. 50, Van Buren Co. 47

R3-AA Championship:

McMinn Central 82, Sequoyah 40



R3-AAA Championship:

Cumberland County 47, Bradley Central 59

BOYS REGION CHAMPIONSHIPS THURSDAY 3/2

Division II-AA Semifinal:

McCallie 62, Montgomery Bell 45



R3-A Championship:

Van Buren Co. 68, CSAS 54



R3-AA Championship:

Brainerd 66, Tyner 62



R3-AAA Championship:

Walker Valley 57, East Hamilton 63

GIRLS FRIDAY 2/24



R2-A Girls:

Coalfield 49, Meigs Co. 79

R3-A Girls:

Boyd-Buchanan , Van Buren

Copper Basin 41, Marion Co. 65

South Pittsburg 40, Silverdale 49

Lookout Valley 40, CSAS 53

Boyd-Buchanan 35, Van Buren 44

R3-AA Girls:

Sweetwater 47, Red Bank 67

Loudon 47, Tyner 40

East Ridge 40, McMinn Central 102

Brainerd 37, Sequoyah 77

R3-AAA Girls:

Cookeville 35, Bradley Central 69

White Co. 54, East Hamilton 51

McMinn Co. 58, Cumberland Co. 77

Walker Valley 42, Stone Memorial 58