TSSAA Region Tournament Scores and Highlights

The TSSAA Region Basketball Tournament is underway. We'll keep the scores updated on a day-to-day basis.
GIRLS REGION CHAMPIONSHIPS WEDNESDAY 3/1
R2-A Championship:
Oneida 61, Meigs Co. 56
R3-A Championship:
Marion Co. 50, Van Buren Co. 47
R3-AA Championship:
McMinn Central 82, Sequoyah 40
R3-AAA Championship:
Cumberland County 47, Bradley Central 59
BOYS REGION CHAMPIONSHIPS THURSDAY 3/2
Division II-AA Semifinal:
McCallie 62, Montgomery Bell 45
R3-A Championship:
Van Buren Co. 68, CSAS 54
R3-AA Championship:
Brainerd 66, Tyner 62
R3-AAA Championship:
Walker Valley 57, East Hamilton 63
GIRLS FRIDAY 2/24
R2-A Girls:
Coalfield 49, Meigs Co. 79
R3-A Girls:
Boyd-Buchanan , Van Buren
Copper Basin 41, Marion Co. 65
South Pittsburg 40, Silverdale 49
Lookout Valley 40, CSAS 53
Boyd-Buchanan 35, Van Buren 44
R3-AA Girls:
Sweetwater 47, Red Bank 67
Loudon 47, Tyner 40
East Ridge 40, McMinn Central 102
Brainerd 37, Sequoyah 77
R3-AAA Girls:
Cookeville 35, Bradley Central 69
White Co. 54, East Hamilton 51
McMinn Co. 58, Cumberland Co. 77
Walker Valley 42, Stone Memorial 58
R4-AA Girls:
Macon Co. 60, Signal Mtn. 38
CCS 38, Smith Co. 49
Notre Dame 33, Livingston 66
Upperman 67, Bledsoe 39
BOYS SATURDAY 2-25
Division II-AA Boys:
McCallie 67, Pope John Paul II 48
R2-A Boys:
Meigs Co. 83, Jellico 65
R3-A Boys:
Marion Co. 47, Silverdale 62
Sale Creek 51, CSAS 62
Copper Basin 54, Richard Hardy 86
Boyd-Buchanan 42, Van Buren Co. 82
R3-AA Boys:
East Ridge 77, Sweetwater 75
Howard 56, McMinn Central 59
Loudon 31, Tyner 67
Sequoyah 60, Brainerd 87
R3-AAA Boys:
Stone Memorial 38, East Hamilton 62
Warren Co. 62, Cleveland 81
Bradley Central 54, White Co. 67
Walker Valley 73, Cookeville 57
R4-AA Boys:
Bledsoe Co. 39, Macon Co. 73
Chattanooga Christian 46, Upperman 64
Livingston Academy 59, Notre Dame 54
Central Magnet 67, Sequatchie Co. 47
