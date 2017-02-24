Rabid raccoon attacks dog, prompts rabies warning

The North Georgia Health Department is urging residents to keep their pets' rabies vaccination up-to-date.

Health officials say a dog was attacked by a rabid raccoon in Whitfield County this week.

The dog is now in quarantine for six months with no human contact.

READ MORE | CDC rabies website

Flyers are being posted that warn of the virus being in the area.

Health officials also urge parents to keep small children away from stray dogs and cats as well as wild animals.

Suspicious animals that appear aggressive or sick should be immediately reported to Whitfield County Animal Control at (706) 278-2018 or to the Whitfield County Environmental Health Office at (706) 272-2005.