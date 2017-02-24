Watch this summer's eclipse at Clingmans Dome

Want to view the eclipse on Aug. 21 from Clingmans Dome?

Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials announced on Friday plans for a ticketed event to view what is being called the Great American Total Eclipse from the highest point in the park. The GSMNP also will have viewing sites at Cades Cove and Oconalufteee.

The event will include featured speakers and storytellers to help explain the science and cultural connection of the eclipse.

Clingmans Dome will be closed to vehicle traffic and the parking lot will be converted into a special events site that will include a Jumbotron screen set up to participate in a national NASA TV broadcast. There will also be telescopes, educational exhibits and a stage for feature speakers.