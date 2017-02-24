UPDATE: Gun found hidden in restroom at Athens Middle School

UPDATE: An investigation is underway after a gun was found on the campus of Athens Middle School on Tuesday.

The principal reported the incident and began an internal investigation.

The unloaded handgun was found hidden in ceiling tiles in a bathroom at the school.

Assistant Principal Bob Owens was tipped off about the weapon and asked the student he suspected to "get what he needed before he left."

The student was then spotted attempting to retrieve the weapon, which was then confiscated.

The student is currently suspended and charges with the District Attorney are pending. A letter from Principal Michael Simmons explained that the student brought the gun to school in order to sell it.

A letter sent home with students by Athens City Middle School Principal Michael Simmons is below in it's entirety.