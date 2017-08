(NBC Boston) - New England quarterback Tom Brady posted a video on Facebook about his skiing fail.

Patriot fans will probably want to look away, and those who aren't fans may enjoy the tumble a bit more than would be considered to be polite.

In the video the player can be seen skiing over a snow mound and tumbling down the mound after a mishap.

He posted, "If you french fry when you’re supposed to pizza, you’re gonna have a bad time! Trust me!!!"