Thousands of trees to be planted in Tennessee

By Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - An environmental group says volunteers will be planting tens of thousands of trees in Tennessee this weekend.

The Tennessee Environmental Council says more than 20,000 volunteer tree-planters from the state's 95 counties are picking up their native seedlings on Friday.

On Saturday, the volunteers will prepare to plant seedlings of oak, tulip poplar, red bud, American plum and Virginia pine trees throughout the state. The council says 100,000 seedlings have been claimed by volunteer planters.

All trees were offered at no cost to Tennessee residents and organizations who registered.

