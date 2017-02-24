Record warmth today, storms overnight

Good Friday. If you're not happy with the weather right now... well, you know the rest. A cold front is going to do all kinds of things with our weather as we head through the weekend.

Today, ahead of the front, winds will pick up from the south, blowing at 10-15 mph this afternoon. That will bring in even more warm air with the high getting up to 78. That would break the current record high of 77 set in 1890.

Tonight, the front will begin to push through. Skies will become cloudy, and overnight we will see a line of showers and thunderstorms moving through. The biggest risk from these storms will be from gusty winds and an outside chance for some small hail. For the most part, though, this will be a good dousing of rain with rainfall amounts ranging from .25" to .50". The timing of the rain moving through will be between 2am and 6am Saturday morning.

Saturday skies will be clearing out through the day, and cooler air will settle in. Saturday afternoon will be cool and breezy with the high getting to 58, and winds from the northwest at 10-15 mph.

Sunday will be sunny and appropriately cold for this time of year. We will start the day in the upper 20s and low 30s. Expect a great February afternoon with sunshine and highs in the upper 50s.

David Karnes

