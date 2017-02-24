Peachtree City toughens rules for illegal tree cutting

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. (AP) - Peachtree City is toughening its tree cutting rules after some homeowners were caught removing trees from city-owned greenbelt areas.

There will now be a fine of no less than $500, along with replacing whatever was cut down.

WSB-TV reports (http://2wsb.tv/2mifTSK ) homeowner Bob Wentworth says he approves of the city's harder line for those who cross the line and cut trees that were on city land.

He says hopefully the new rule will have an impact and be an incentive not to do it.

A city official says the new rules take effect immediately.

Information from: WSB-TV, http://www.wsbtv.com/index.html

