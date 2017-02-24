Investigations raise questions about misuse of money

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Two investigations released by the state comptroller's office are raising questions about what happened to hundreds of thousands of dollars in taxpayer money that was supposed to be used to feed poor children.

One probe questioned large cash withdrawals and spending by All About Giving, a nonprofit with locations in Nashville and Knoxville that helped day care programs feed at-risk kids. The comptroller's office said taxpayer money meant for the children was spent on questionable things like hotels, online gaming, shoes and an Xbox.

The state Department of Human Services has oversight over nonprofits that work with the food program. A spokeswoman for DHS says the two agencies are no longer part of the program and the department has worked with the comptroller to catch those who misuse funds.

