Joyner records 12th double-double, Lady Mocs crush Furman, 66-43

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (GoMocs.com) -- University of Tennessee at Chattanooga senior Jasmine Joyner (Southaven, Miss.) recorded her fourth straight double-double and 12th of the year to lead the Mocs to a 66-43 win over Furman at the McKenzie Arena and moved into a tie with Mercer for first in the Southern Conference women’s basketball standings.

The Mocs improve to 17-10 overall and 11-2 in league play and the Paladins drop to 14-15 overall and 7-6 against the SoCon.

Joyner was 6-of-13 from the field and 3-of-4 from the free throw line for 15 points and 15 rebounds. It was her seventh double-double in the last eight games and a SoCon-best 12th of the season. She matched her season-high for assists with four and had four blocked shots. Joyner moves to a tie for 11th all-time in the NCAA with 425 over her career.

Furman’s Le’Jzae Davidson hit a 3-pointer to start the second quarter to give the Paladin’s a 15-10 lead, it’s largest of the game. Chattanooga, however, responded with a 17-0 run for a 27-15 lead at the 3:20 mark.

Junior Chelsey Shumpert (Paducah, Ky.) started the run for Chattanooga with a layup. The Mocs forced a Furman turnover on the ensuing possession and Joyner’s steal led to a layup by sophomore Nakeia Burks (Huntsville, Tenn.) to cut Furman’s lead to 15-14 at the 8:56 mark of the period.

Joyner and Shumpert combined for the Mocs’ next seven points and senior Moses Johnson (Atlanta, Ga.) capped off the run with a layup at the 3:20 mark of the frame to give UTC a 27-15 lead.

After missing seven shots and committing three turnovers, Furman broke its scoring drought with a layup from Cierra Carter with 3:01 to play until halftime to make it 27-17. A 5-4 Paladin advantage over the final 1:52 cut Chattanooga lead to 31-22 at intermission.

In the third quarter, Furman managed to get within two points of UTC, 38-36 at the 2:04 mark of the period on free throws from Cierra Carter to cap off a 14-7 scoring advantage. The Paladins got scoring from four different players in the scoring run, including a back-to-back 3-pointers from Davidson.

Freshman Lakelyn Bouldin (Spencer, Tenn.) hit back-to-back 3-pointers and scored eight of the Mocs’ next 10 points to put Chattanooga back out front by 11 points and the Mocs’ lead would never fall below double figures again.

Furman had just two field goals the rest of the game with the Mocs outscoring the Paladins 28-7 over the final 10:55 of the game.

Bouldin matched her career-high with a game-high 18 points, making all four of the Mocs’ 3-point field goals. Shumpert had five assists, seven points and four rebounds while junior Keiana Gilbert (Pulaski, Tenn.) chipped in eight points and pulled down five rebounds.

The Mocs scored 22 points off 15 Furman turnovers compared to just three points for the Paladins on a season-low six UTC turnovers. In the paint, Chattanooga outscored Furan 36-20 in the paint and 9-2 on second chance points.

The Mocs were 25-of-58 (43.1%) from the field and 4-of-19 from the 3-point line. At the free throw line, UTC was 12-of-13 and outrebounded Furman 36-27.

Furman was led in scoring by Cierra Carter with 15 points and six rebounds. Le’Jzae Davidson scored 13 of the Paladins’ 15 bench points making 4-of-9 from beyond the arc. Stephania Oramas had a game-high five assists and Kaitlyn Duncan had three blocked shots.

Chattanooga moves into a tie for first with Mercer. The Bears will play at Samford Saturday afternoon at 3 p.m. The Mocs will host Wofford who posted a comeback win over ETSU Thursday night on the road. The Terriers are 3-10 in league play. Chattanooga beat Wofford 71-61 last month in Spartanburg, S.C.

Tickets are available at GoMocs.com for the game. General Admission seating is available online for $5 and will get you in to both the men’s and women’s game. The men will host Mercer at 5 p.m. Senior Day festivities for the women will take place following the Mocs’ game against Wofford. UTC will honor seniors Queen Alford, Moses Johnson, Jasmine Joyner and Sydney Vanlandingham.