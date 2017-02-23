Soddy Daisy man arrested in pot bust following alert from Homeland Security

Good Tuesday. If you have outdoor stuff to do, today will be your last dry day for a while. Temps will be in the mid 80s, and skies will be partly cloudy. Skies will cloud over tonight as the low drops to about 70. Wednesday through the weekend we will see on again / off again rain bands from Tropical Storm Harvey.More
