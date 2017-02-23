Soddy Daisy man arrested in pot bust following alert from Homeland Security

A Soddy Daisy man is facing charges after authorities intercepted a FedEx package full of marijuana en route to his address.

Jackie Bailey is charged with possession of marijuana for resale and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the police report, the Department of Homeland Security received a tip about a large package containing 16 pounds of pot and alerted local authorities on Tuesday, February 21.

Police K-9 units found the package and after officers looked inside, they resealed it and allowed it to be delivered to a home in Soddy Daisy on February 22.

That's where they found Bailey and a large amount of drug paraphernalia.

Bailey is also charged with one count of possession of Xanax for resale.

The suspect is due in court on March 13.