Dayton third grader statewide winner of "Doodle 4 Google" contest

A Dayton City school third grader could soon see her artwork on Google's home page.

Sophia Hicks submitted her idea in the "Doodle 4 Google" contest, and she was honored Thursday as Tennessee's statewide winner. 

Students were asked to submit a design based on how they see the future.

"I hope that if something like this does come true, I hope that no one will be homeless and everyone will have a home," says Sophia.

"When she told me the concept of it I mean I was almost in tears, because I thought how does such a young person have that kind of vision," says Sophia's sister, Lindsay Hicks.

Sophia's artwork reflects a world with homes for everyone, and shows compassion far beyond her years.

You can vote for Sophia's doodle in the national "Doodle 4 Google" competition by clicking here.

