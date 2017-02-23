Kane Brown: Chasing music dreams

From the Tennessee Valley to the Music City, it's not every day that one of our own makes a footprint in the Nashville music scene, but one Soddy Daisy graduate is doing just that.

In ‘every song, in every way,’ those are the lyrics to 23-year-old Kane Brown's song about his hometown roots in North Georgia and the Tennessee Valley.

The country artist has grown from an internet star to one of the most talked about up and coming artists.

Recently Brown was nominated by the Academy of Country Music for best ‘New Male Vocalist of the Year,’ a distinction he does not take lightly.

"It's given me something where I feel accomplished and my team also, it just feels great to be nominated by the ACM’s” Brown said.

From strumming guitar strings at a young age to performing in his high school gym, music has always been a big part of his life, and those who got to know him discovered that too.

The road to stardom hasn't been easy, growing up he moved around between family members and transferred schools, but that didn't stop him from chasing his music dreams or from graduating high school.

"I went through five years of high school so I could've quit if I wanted to but I went back to my principal and told him I need to graduate instead of getting my GED,” Brown explained.

It's no secret Brown is one of only a few minorities in the country music world. Recently, NBC BLK chose him as one of 28 leaders breaking barriers and changing stereotypes in their communities. Brown knows he's bringing a new audience to country music.

"I’m kinda tryia' do the thing where people stop judging people off what they look like and I think it's awesome to be honored for that and be people's role model,” Brown said.

Brown, who is biracial, is paving the way for multi-ethnic artists through his storytelling.

In the last year, Brown has performed in more than 200 shows around the world, but nothing compares to singing in his hometown.

"It’s a fun job and luckily my band is like family. A lot of them are from Dalton Georgia so it's just a big family on the road and it's fun,” Brown said.

Brown doesn't forget his hometown roots, he performed at Riverbend last year and has three concerts coming up next month in Georgia.

Brown isn't the only local artist nominated for an ACM, Lakeview Fort Oglethorpe grad Lauren Alaina was nominated for best ‘New Female Vocalist of the Year.’ Brown attended school with her for a brief period at LFO, and has said that she was among those who encouraged him to sing.

The ACM Awards will be held in Las Vegas on April 2nd.