Oyster restaurant tanks health inspection

A seafood restaurant in Dalton tanked its restaurant inspection this week.

The Oyster at 933 Market Street, Suite 12 in Dalton earned a 67. A failing grade is anything below a 70.

The inspector noted two boxes of oysters did not contain tags and were not accepted with them. They were thrown away immediately. Restaurants are required to accept only oyster shipments with tags and must keep the tags for 90 days.

Raw meats and ready-to-eat foods were mixed up in the reach-in cooler and raw meats were stored above ready-to-eat foods, which increases the risk of cross contamination. The prep coolers were too warm, along with their contents, including cheese, sour cream and pork.

Most restaurants in Hamilton County fared well. The lowest score was an 80, found at China Cafeteria at 511 Market Street. The inspector saw employees thawing chicken incorrectly, found cutting boards in bad repair and food debris build up on the hibachi grill. The restaurant also lost points because boxes covered the ground in the dumpster area and the doors to the kitchen and restroom were dirty. China Cafeteria corrected its score to a 94 on a second inspection.

Several restaurants earned a perfect score of 100. Congratulations to:

Bear Grounds Coffee Den, 191 River Street, Chattanooga

Bopcha, 8041 Hamilton Mill Drive, Chattanooga

Greg’s Sandwich Works, 6337 East Brainerd Road, Chattanooga

Jimmy John’s, 7407 Igou Gap Road, Chattanooga

Kozy Cooking, 739 Ashland Terrace, Chattanooga

Mojo Burrito, 1414 Jenkins Road, Chattanooga

Salsarita’s, 9032 Old Lee Highway, Ooltewah

Subway, 8142 East Brainerd Road, Chattanooga

Subway, 3600 Hixson Pike, Chattanooga

Wildflower Tea Shop, 1423 Market Street, Chattanooga

Bri’s Snack Shack, 617 South Third Avenue, Chatsworth

The following are the remaining scores from Hamilton County and north Georgia:

Hamilton County

Alex Thai Food & Sushi Bistro, 26 East Main Street, Chattanooga: 83

China Moon, 5600 Brainerd Road, Chattanooga: 83

Universal Joint, 532 Lookout Street, Chattanooga: 83

Taconooga, 8174 East Brainerd Road, Chattanooga: 84

Mexiville Mexican Restaurant, 811 Market Street, Chattanooga: 89

Provino’s, 3084 South Terrace, Chattanooga: 91

Starbucks Coffee at Erlanger, 975 East Third Street, Chattanooga: 93

Blue Plate Restaurant, 191 Chestnut Street, Chattanooga: 93

Subway, 7026 East Brainerd Road, Chattanooga: 94

Sunset BBQ, 964 Dodson Avenue, Chattanooga: 94

Los 3 Amigos, 3536 Cummings Highway, Chattanooga: 94

Tupelo Honey Café, 1110 Market Street, Chattanooga: 94

Captain D’s, 5001 Oakhill Drive, Chattanooga: 94

Highway 58 BBQ Too, 5722 Main Street, Ooltewah: 95

G’s Detroit Sausage, 611 East MLK Boulevard, Chattanooga: 95

City Café, 901 Carter Street, Chattanooga: 95

Pizza Hut, 10043 Dayton Pike, Soddy-Daisy: 95

Nagoya, 921 Brainerd Road, Chattanooga: 95

Subway, 10157 Dayton Pike, Soddy-Daisy: 95

Southern BBQ, 7811 Hixson Pike: 96

Arby’s, 4766 Highway 58, Chattanooga: 97

Soul Food Express, 618 East MLK Boulevard, Chattanooga: 97

Bojangles, 9225 Lee Highway, Ooltewah: 97

Sacra Coffee Shop, 801 South Orchard Knob Avenue, Chattanooga: 97

Chattz Coffee, 1010 Market Street, Chattanooga: 97

4 Corners Café, 9408 Apison Pike, Ooltewah: 98

Moma’s, 202 West 38 th Street, Chattanooga: 98

Street, Chattanooga: 98 Julie’s Darling Donuts, 121 Frazier Avenue, Chattanooga: 98

Applebee’s, 356 Northgate Mall Drive, Chattanooga: 98

McDonald’s, 4608 Highway 58, Chattanooga: 98

Popeye’s, 4428 Highway 58, Chattanooga: 99

Burger King, 10180 Dayton Pike, Soddy-Daisy: 99

Jet’s Pizza, 3600 Hixson Pike, Chattanooga: 99

Einstein Bros. Bagels, 5237 Hixson Pike, Hixson: 99

Pura Vida, 163 River Street, Chattanooga: 99

Bea’s Restaurant, 4500 Dodds Avenue, Chattanooga: 99

Jersey Mike’s Subs, 2260 Gunbarrel Road, Chattanooga: 99

Choo Choo BBQ, 7910 East Brainerd Road, Chattanooga: 99

Wendy’s, 7408 Bonny Oaks Drive, Chattanooga: 99

Tasty Donuts, 1414 Jenkins Road, Chattanooga: 99

Wendy’s, 3700 Cummings Highway, Chattanooga: 99

Little Caesar’s Pizza, 1420 Dodson Avenue, Chattanooga: 99

Vegetarian Culinary Arts, 5014 Fleming Plaza, Collegedale: 99

Catoosa County

Kabuto Grill, 1849 Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe: 90

Kentucky Fried Chicken, 663 Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe: 95

Chick-fil-A, 1137 Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe: 97

Dade County

No restaurant scores were posted this week.

Murray County

Bojangles, 1119 North Third Avenue, Chatsworth: 82

Cohutta Springs Seventh Day Adventist Center Food Service, 1175 Cohutta Springs Road, Crandall: 91

Walker County

Guadalajara, 12937 North Highway 27, Chickamauga: 74

Sonic Drive-In, 820 Chickamauga Avenue, Rossville: 77

Susan’s Diner, 3551 Chattanooga Valley Road, Flintstone: 78

Crystal Springs Smokehouse, 505 West 9 th Street, Chickamauga: 91

Street, Chickamauga: 91 Lifestyle Cuisine, 67 Sanford Lane, Flintstone: 92

Whitfield County

Taqueria El Sabor, 602 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Dalton: 77

Shoney’s, 1302 West Walnut Avenue, Dalton: 82

Starbucks at Kroger, 1365 West Walnut Avenue, Dalton: 88

Paleteria y Neveria Monarca, 907 Glenwood Avenue, Dalton: 91

Waffle House, 1527 West Walnut Avenue, Dalton: 92

Wendy’s, 2600 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Dalton: 92

Captain D’s, 1236 Glenwood Avenue, Dalton: 94

McDonald’s, 1523 West Walnut Avenue, Dalton: 95

Paleteria Neveria Monarca 2, 225 Frederick Drive, Dalton: 95

Planet of the Grapes, 126 West King Street, Suite 200, Dalton: 96

Start Your Day with Health and Energy, 617 East Morris Street, Suite B, Dalton: 96

Dalton Falls Golf, 2817 Airport Road, Dalton: 97

Tijuana’s Restaurant, 328 South Hamilton Street, Dalton: 97

Town Square Café, 116 West King Street, Dalton: 98

Ernie’s Snow Balls, 1396 Boyles Mill Road, Dalton: 99

If you are in Hamilton County and you have a complaint about a pool, restaurant, health care facility, daycare or gym, call the Hamilton County Health Department Hot Line at 423-209-8110. In north Georgia, call your local health department.