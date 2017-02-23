Anonymous donor gives money towards books for county schools

An anonymous donor gave $8,000 to go towards books for children at county schools.

Officials say the resident from Morning Pointe of Athens gave the donation to the United Way of McMinn and Meigs Counties.

The funds will be distributed in order to benefit Dolly Parton's Imagination Library and Let's Read 20 initiatives.

Officials say the two programs partner with community organizations to provide free books to children, and encourage childhood literacy for families with limited resources.

For the past few years, the United Way program has provided about two books per child to help kids participate in the summer reading program.

Stephanie Linkous, United Way's executive director, says the generous donation will help provide up to five books per child in the area.

"We wouldn't exist without the generosity of local people who have a passion and want to share their good fortune with those who may be less fortunate," Linkous says. "Education is one of our main focus areas. and this donation is going to go a long way in helping children locally."

The anonymous donor told associates with Morning Pointe that the donation was his way of paying it forward and giving back to those in need.