Mnuchin says goal is to pass tax reform by August

By Associated Press

By MARTIN CRUTSINGER
AP Economics Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) - Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says the administration is committed to getting major tax reform legislation through Congress by August. He also says President Donald Trump's economic proposals will boost growth significantly to annual rates above 3 percent.

In an interview with CNBC, Mnuchin says that tax reform is the administration's top economic priority. Its goal is to have a measure approved by the time Congress takes its August recess.

He says that growth in a range of 3 percent to 3.5 percent is "very achievable" with implementation of Trump's economic program that includes tax cuts and rolling back burdensome regulations.

"We're looking at significant economic changes," Mnuchin said in his first television interview since taking over as Treasury secretary last week.

