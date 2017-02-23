UPDATE: GPS athletics director resigns following prostitution arrest

UPDATE: The athletics director of Girls Preparatory School has resigned after being arrested in a prostitution sting with seven others.

A release from the school says Stacey Hill resigned Friday afternoon.

School officials say they are in the process of naming an interim athletics director.

PREVIOUS STORY: Eight people were arrested in a prostitution sting operation in Dalton Wednesday night.

All were charged with pandering. Police had been receiving multiple complaints about prostitutes and took action.

Police placed ads online and used an undercover officer who posed as a prostitute for the operation.

"They were contacted by multiple potential Johns and eight people showed up and were arrested," said Dalton Police Department Spokesperson Bruce Frazier.

Among those arrested was Girls Preparatory School's longtime Athletic Director Stacey Hill, 59, of Chattanooga.

Dalton police say those arrested in the operation were:

27-year-old Banner Anibal Tomas-Bail - Dalton

28-year-old Oscar Holliday - Dalton

33-year-old Joseph Brandt - Fort Oglethorpe

63-year-old Muhammed Rasheed - Ellenwood, GA

28-year-old Kyle Michael Chadwick - Chatsworth

41-year-old Mark John Gibson - Tunnel Hill

59-year-old Stacey Gene Hill - Chattanooga

39-year-old Miguel Jarquin-Ordaz - Dalton

Each arrestee was charged with one count of misdemeanor pandering against a person 18 years of age or older.

Thursday evening, GPS released the following statement:

"The GPS administration has recently become aware of misdemeanor charges that have been brought by the Dalton Police Department against Athletic Director Stacey Hill. We are in the process of gathering information surrounding the incident that has been reported. Per school policy in matters such as this, Mr. Hill has been temporarily relieved of his duties, both on campus and off. At the present time, this is a legal matter between Mr. Hill and the Dalton, GA authorities, and it would not be appropriate for GPS to comment further."