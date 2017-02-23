What the Tech? The app terrorists love

Senior level Department of Justice investigators are spending a lot of time on social media trying to track down clues to terrorists. The app they’ve found is doing most of terrorism’s ‘dirty work’ is one you can download for free.

Telegram is a messaging app based in Russia that has become the app of choice for ISIS and pro-ISIS elements. It launched in late 2015.

On its website, Telegram boasts it has over 100 million people using the app and more than 15 billion encrypted messages are being sent every day.

Since the messages are encrypted, only the user can see them and since the app is based in Russia the F.B.I cannot order developers to turn over information like it has done in the past with Apple and Facebook.

Getting a Telegram account requires nothing but a phone and the reason you need a phone is to get a secret code to open an account. No name is required, I signed up for an account with a fake name and was quickly ready to start sending the encrypted messages.

ISIS and pro ISIS sympathizers are using Telegram to spread propaganda, recruit new members, ask for volunteers for terror attacks as well as to make announcements of any planned attacks.

To its credit Telegram shuts down channels it finds to be assisting terrorists but as soon as one channel is shut down others are created.