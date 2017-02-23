Senate advances bill to require vertical licenses for minors

One local organization is taking to the skies to help people in Texas. The Museum of Flight is loading up a cargo plane and a truck full of donations to give to first reponders and victims.More
Red Cross volunteers from Southeast Tennessee are on their way to Texas to help in the agency's relief effort to provide shelter, food and comfort to people impacted by Hurricane Harvey.More
