Knox Jail program to give addicts shot to block cravings - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Knox Jail program to give addicts shot to block cravings

By Associated Press

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Some Knox County inmates who are hooked on heroin or other opioids are going to get drug injections to help them stay clean when they leave jail.

The Knoxville News Sentinel reports (http://bit.ly/2l9SjGK ) that inmates could be given injections of Vivitrol as early as next week. Vivitrol blocks the euphoric feeling of opioids like OxyContin and hydrocodone for about 28 days.

The "Shot at Life" drug diversion program will only be offered to a limited number of qualified people facing lower-level charges.

The cost of the drug is $1,100 per dose. The program, however, will be funded by a $150,000 grant from the Trinity Health Foundation of East Tennessee. Alkermes, the drug company that makes Vivitrol, is donating 360 doses to the program.

Information from: Knoxville News Sentinel, http://www.knoxnews.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

    Students who need help with school can turn to their smartphones for homework help. Many of those apps do nothing more than give the answers, but one app "Helpster" is for students who really want to learn a subject. 

    One local organization is taking to the skies to help people in Texas. The Museum of Flight is loading up a cargo plane and a truck full of donations to give to first reponders and victims.

    APNewsBreak: A government audit finds that more than 1 in 4 cases of possible sexual and physical abuse against nursing home patients apparently went unreported to police.More
