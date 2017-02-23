"Shine a Light on Slavery day" - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

"Shine a Light on Slavery day"

By Abbi Henry, Morning Producer
Photo courtesy End It

The End It movement's fifth annual "Shine a Light on Slavery" day is Thursday, bringing attention to the issue of human trafficking.

Senator Bob Corker recently held a hearing on the progress by the U.S. to end modern slavery and human trafficking around the world.

More than 27 million people are enslaved worldwide. 

"End it" organizers encourage people to support the initiative by drawing a red 'x' on their hand, taking a selfie, and posting it on social media using the #enditmovement 

Thursday night the non-profit, 7th Well will be hosting a benefit dinner to raise money to build a home for girls who survived human trafficking in the Chattanooga area. 

The dinner will be held at The Venue on 4119 Cummings Highway at 7:00 p.m. 

