UPDATE: Autopsy report says CoreCivic inmate took drugs before death

UPDATE: An autopsy report by the Hamilton County Medical Examiner says a CoreCivic inmate's cause of death was that Dana S. Palmer took methamphetamine and swallowed foreign bodies.

The report says while Palmer was in custody at a local correctional facility. Palmer was seen by correction staff possibly putting drugs in her mouth. She collapsed and CPR was initiated and Hamilton County EMS responded as well. Palmer did not have a heartbeat the entire time HCEMS transport and was pronounced dead at 5:14 on February 22nd.

?PREVIOUS STORY: A CoreCivic inmate died and authorities are now investigating the cause.

READ MORE | Woman accused of stealing 18 pack of beer under her dress

On Wednesday, February 22, 45-year-old Dana Shunice Palmer was taken to a hospital and was pronounced dead.

Hamilton County Sheriff's Deputies were called in to investigate by District Attorney Neal Pinkston. The Hamilton County Medical Examiner's Office will be investigating as well.

The Sheriff's Office says Palmer, of St. Elmo, was booked into the Hamilton County Jail by the Chattanooga Police Department on Valentine's Day of this year on a Public Intoxication charge. She was transferred from the jail to CoreCivic on February 16.

Stay with Channel 3 as this story continues to develop.