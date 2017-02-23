Morning fog, then very warm

Good Thursday. We are looking at some areas of dense fog this morning with temps in the 40s and 50s. As the fog burns off we will have ridiculously warm weather moving in. This afternoon we will make it all the way up to 75 for the high. The record for today's date is 78 set in 1982.

Friday will start mild with lows in the mid-50s. An approaching front will give us southerly winds that will jack the temps up to record levels in the afternoon. The record high for Friday's date is 77 set way back in 1890. I am forecasting a high of 78.

The front will press through overnight into Saturday morning. That will bring us some rain showers early Saturday from 3am to 6am. By the time you are waking up and heading out Saturday the rain will be gone, and cool, breezy weather will be moving in. We will have a high of 57 Saturday. That is about where we should be this time of year, but it will feel like a massive cool down coming off of Friday's high of 78.

Sunday will start cold with temps in the low to mid-30s. Skies will be sunny Sunday afternoon with the high reaching a pleasant, seasonable 58.

Next week will sport rain on and off at least through Wednesday.

