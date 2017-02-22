School bus engine overheats in Eagle Bluff

A call for a vehicle fire in Harrison turned out to be an overheated engine on a school bus Wednesday afternoon.

It happened in the 5000 block of Vincent Road in the Eagle Bluff community, shortly before 3:30 p.m.

According to Hamilton County 911, the engine overheated on bus 386, causing a large amount of smoke. The 911 center received many calls of a fire, due to the large amount of smoke. The 911 supervisor says there was no fire.

All of the children were safely removed from the bus and will be taken home on another school bus.

No one was injured.

