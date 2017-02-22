Police host active shooter presentation for businesses

Police spent the afternoon with area residents preparing for the worst possible scenario. The Decatur Police Department and Meigs County Sheriff's Department partnered together to host active shooter training. It was aimed towards local businesses and how they should respond to a reported shooting.

Those who attended left with some valuable information on protecting lives during high stress situations. “They don't have to be afraid. We can be educated, informed, and aware,” said Cyndi Ford with Storm Power Components.

That's the message the Decatur Police Department along with the Megis County Sheriff's Office hope citizens will hear. They urged a room full of local business owners to be aware of their surroundings. “How to think outside of the box. What to do in these kinds of situations. High stress events. Take back to their employment and help save lives,” said Chief Deputy Brian Malone with Meigs County Sheriff’s Office.

It provided citizens with strategies, guidance and plans for surviving an active shooter event. Instructors encouraged businesses to be aware of their exits and how to usher employees and clients out in an emergency. Attendees left with a reaction plan, and a sense of preparedness, something Rich Wade said all businesses should have. “Between the Chattanooga attacks a couple of years ago, then the Athens shooting you realize how close to home it is. Whether it is terrorism or angered employees, you always have to be on guard.”

The Meigs County Sheriff's Office plans to host these presentations for churches and the general public. Those dates will be announced later.