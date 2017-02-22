UT wide receiver coach headed to Chicago Bears

Tennessee's wide receivers coach/passing game coordinator Zach Azzanni resigned Wednesday to head to the NFL.

Azzanni has accepted the wide receivers position at the Chicago Bears, after spending the past four seasons with the Vols.

"We are really excited for Zach and his family," said Tennessee head coach Butch Jones. "I have known Zach for a long time and this is a path he has wanted to pursue for some time. We can't thank him enough for his loyalty, dedication and hard work over the past four years to our football program. We will begin the process of filling this position immediately. It’s a position we want to fill as quickly as we can, but we also want to go through the detailed process, which we will."