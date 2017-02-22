Computer troubles disrupt American Airlines service

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Computer troubles are causing problems for American Airlines‘ passengers at Philadelphia International Airport.

American spokeswoman Katie Cody says American’s system did not return at 4 a.m. Wednesday after the airport conducted a planned internet outage overnight.

As a result, American must manually check in passengers and has halted all its flights heading to Philadelphia until the problem is completely fixed.

Some systems are said to be operational now.

Cody says passengers can ease the process if they don’t have to check bags and can print out or have their boarding passes on their mobile devices.

