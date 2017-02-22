Morning sprinkles, then warm and cloudy

Good Wednesday. Expect some wet roadways and patchy areas of fog on the way in this morning. Any remaining light drizzles will fade away through the morning. This afternoon will remain mostly cloudy, however, with the air remaining warm. I expect a high matching yesterday's at 68 degrees.

Thursday and Friday we will remain mostly cloudy, but the rain chance will be less than 20% both days. What we will see is even warmer air moving in. Afternoon highs will reach the mid-70s both days with lows in the mid-50s.

A cold front will move through Friday night bringing some rain showers overnight Friday into early Saturday morning. Morning lows will be in the mid-50s, but the cooler air behind the front will be moving in early. We will reach a high of 58 early in the day, then temps will be falling through the 50s through the afternoon.

Sunday will be cool and breezy all day. We will start with a jacket worthy 35 in the morning. The afternoon will reach 58 with mostly sunny skies.

David Karnes

