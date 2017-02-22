Haslam's transportation plan headed for key vote

Republican Gov. Bill Haslam's ambitious transportation plan is headed for a key vote in the House on Wednesday, though lawmakers are uncertain whether the bill that would include Tennessee's first gas tax hike since 1989 can gain enough votes to advance.

House Majority Leader Glen Casada says he hopes the House Transportation Subcommittee will either approve the governor's plan, or amend it to include an alternate proposal made by Republican Rep. David Hawk of Greeneville.

Hawk's plan would increase transportation funding by dedicating a small percentage of sales tax collections to road projects.

Advancing the Hawk plan would keep the governor's bill alive, but Senate leaders have voiced strong opposition to moving away from the current funding plan that draws nearly all road funding from fuel taxes.

