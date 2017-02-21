UPDATE: Person shot on Lee Avenue ID'ed

UPDATE: Chattanooga police have identified the victim in Tuesday night's shooting as 47-year-old Anthony Moore.

Moore was shot near the 5300 block of Lee Avenue. He was taken to a local hospital in a private vehicle for examination and treatment of his wound, which police describe as non-life-threatening.

Police say the suspect fled before they arrived, but they don't have suspect information.

Officers with the Violent Crime Bureau are processing the scene and following all actionable leads. If you have any information on this incident, call CPD immediately at 423-698-2525.

PREVIOUS STORY: Chattanooga police say a person was shot on Lee Avenue Tuesday night.

It was reported at 9:46 p.m. from the 5300 block near Central Avenue.

One victim was found by police at the scene with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The victim was taken to a local hospital.

Details of what led to the shooting are unknown at this time.

