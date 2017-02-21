TRAFFIC: I-75 South reopens following crash at MM 352

A crash on I-75 South in Georgia caused some delays for drivers Tuesday night.

The crash happened shortly after 7:30 p.m. at mile marker 352.

A Georgia State Patrol dispatcher told Channel 3, details of what led to the crash are unknown.

The crash involved a tractor-trailer and a vehicle.

According to GDOT, the right two southbound lanes that were block as a result have reopened.

Injuries, if any, are unknown.

