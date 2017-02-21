TRAFFIC: I-75 South reopens following crash at MM 352 - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

TRAFFIC: I-75 South reopens following crash at MM 352

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff
Photo by WRCB photojournalist Harrison White. Photo by WRCB photojournalist Harrison White.
CATOOSA COUNTY, GA (WRCB) -

A crash on I-75 South in Georgia caused some delays for drivers Tuesday night.

The crash happened shortly after 7:30 p.m. at mile marker 352.

A Georgia State Patrol dispatcher told Channel 3, details of what led to the crash are unknown.

The crash involved a tractor-trailer and a vehicle.

According to GDOT, the right two southbound lanes that were block as a result have reopened. 

Injuries, if any, are unknown.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this story.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.