UPDATE: Carjacking suspect arrested in Soddy Daisy

UPDATE: Hamilton County Sheriff's Office deputies and the Soddy Daisy Police Department have arrested 28-year-old Jonathan Casey Stubbs in connection to a carjacking investigation.

Stubbs was taken into custody at an apartment complex in Soddy Daisy Thursday night by members of the HCSO SWAT Team.

Officials say Stubbs offered some resistance to arrest, but was quickly subdued.

The suspect was transported to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries, released, and then transported to the Hamilton County Jail.

Stubbs was booked on active warrants for carjacking, aggravated robbery, aggravated kidnapping, resisting arrest, and unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon.

Stubbs is being held on $371,000.00 bond.

PREVIOUS STORY: The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office are asking for your help in identifying and locating a carjacking suspect in the Lakesite area.

Officials say the carjacking occurred in the early morning hours of Monday, February 13th. The victim said a white male approached him as he exited his car on the parking lot of a business. The suspect told the victim that he needed his car then brandished a pistol. The victim was told to get in the passenger seat of his car while the suspect drove the vehicle to a secondary road a few miles away. Once at the location, the victim was told to exit the vehicle.

Deputies say a suspect was subsequently developed, but the individuals has not been identified. Deputies are requesting the public's assistance in identifying the person in the video above that was obtained from a nearby store.

Anyone with information as to the identity of this individual is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 423-209-8940 or 423-622-0022.