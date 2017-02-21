Rogue bull at center of wild Queens chase dies hours after capture: NYPD

Got vid of bull escaping from cops in Queens from a nearby slaughterhouse. "move! Everybody run!" a cop yelled @NYDailyNews @NYDNVideo pic.twitter.com/earTQiOGHJ — Edgar Sandoval (@edjsandoval) February 21, 2017

The rogue bull that escaped from a Queens slaughterhouse and led police on an hours-long chase through neighborhood streets Tuesday, ducking under caution tape and sidestepping police officers, has died, NYPD officials confirmed.

The bull, which was seen with at least a dozen tranquilizer darts in its side over the course of the miles-long chase, died at some point before 2:30 p.m., nearly three hours after it escaped a Beaver Road slaughterhouse and went on a free-for-all through Queens, ducking cops in Jamaica and South Ozone Park.

A cause of death for the animal wasn't immediately clear and city officials had no further comment.

The animal's death culminates a wild chase that featured daring efforts by police and passersby to bring the bull into custody. Live video from Chopper 4 showed the bull penned between two houses at one point Tuesday as authorities attempted to wrangle it. Chopper footage then captured the animal outmaneuvering law enforcement, dodging an officer who had jumped atop an emergency response vehicle, and ducking under yellow caution tape as it galloped down the middle of a street and onto a sidewalk.

Passersby appeared to give chase as police, on foot and in department-issued vehicles, pursued the animal. Several times it appeared officers had managed to corral the animal, but each time the bull shot through makeshift barriers and started running down the street again.

The bull appeared exhausted by about 12:15 p.m., settling in the middle of a street as officers armed with tranquilizer equipment tried -- and failed -- once again to take the animal into custody. About 10 minutes later, the animal was apprehended in someone's backyard; its legs were tied to keep it immobile as at least a half-dozen police officers crowded around it.

Cows escaped slaughterhouses at least twice last year, in January and April. In the second case, comedian Jon Stewart took possession of the bull and transferred it to an animal sanctuary he owns.