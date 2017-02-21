UPDATE: Two people shot on Windsor Street

A shooting on Windsor Street in Chattanooga sent two people to the hospital.

Police say the shooting was reported around 12:45 p.m. in the 2100 block of Windsor Street. When officers arrived on scene they located two victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

"He came in and he said 'I've been shot. I've been shot. Call 9-1-1," Diana Watt, the mother of one of the victims.

Diana Watt describes the latest shooting in Chattanooga as devastating. She was in her laundry room when she says she heard four to five gun shots.

"To think it would happen in my yard, at my house, very nerving," Watt said.

Watt said her 37-year-old son was in the backyard talking with a female friend. After the shots, he ran into the home to tell her he had been shot.

Across the street, neighbor Alice Smith felt compelled to call authorities.

"I called 9-1-1 because I saw the lady fell and hit the ground over there," Alice Smith, a neighbor said.

Police said one person was shot in the thigh and the other in the ankle.

They spent the afternoon collecting evidence and taking a look around a home. Smith said shootings aren't unusual for the area, but she's tired of neighbors feeling afraid for their safety.

"If I see something, I'm gonna call them, but I'm not just going to call on everything I see. There's been a shooting going on. People can't sit out on their porch, children running down the street. They don't know if they're going to get shot or not," Smith said.

As for Watt, she wants the violence to stop.

"Wake up community. Parents, wake up. Speak with your children. Talk to them. Try. Try," Watt said.

Police said the man and woman shot are expected to be okay.

The victims told police there were two suspects but fled the scene before police arrived.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525. You can remain anonymous.