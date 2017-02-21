Ober Gatlinburg closes ski slopes early due to warm winter

Unseasonably warm winter weather is forcing Ober Gatlinburg to close ski operations earlier in the year than normal. The ski slopes will close Wednesday at 10:00pm.

It's not the first time the East Tennessee ski resort has been forced to close early by warm weather. The 2007/2008 season was similar, with a hot dry summer followed by a warmer than normal winter.

Snow Tubing will remain in operation through March 26. Ober Gatlinburg‘s new snow-making technology has assisted traditional snowmaking equipment to compensate for the abnormally warm temperatures and will allow the resort to keep the tubing runs open through March 26.