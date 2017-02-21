BCSO seizes $40,000 cash, meth, and guns in drug bust

Bradley County Sheriff's Office says a search warrant led to the confiscation of drugs, property, and several thousands of dollars.

Officials say the warrant was executed Monday evening at a residence on South Lee Highway in the McDonald community.

BSCO say an ongoing investigation over several months resulted in the seizure of over three ounces of suspected methamphetamine, $40,620 in U.S.currency, one camper, two cars, several handguns, and various items of drug paraphernalia.

Elizabeth M. Burdett, who lived at the residence, was arrested on charges of Possession of Schedule II for resale, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Possession of a Firearm during a Felony.