Alabama hires Patriots assistant Brian Daboll to run offense

By Associated Press

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) - Alabama has hired New England Patriots assistant Brian Daboll as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban announced Monday that Daboll will replace Steve Sarkisian, who ran the offense in the national championship game before leaving for the same job with the Atlanta Falcons.

Daboll's 17-year NFL career included two stints with the Patriots and five Super Bowl titles, including last season. He coached tight ends for two seasons and offensive line for one in his second stint in New England.

Daboll was a graduate assistant under Saban at Michigan State.

He has served as offensive coordinator for Kansas City (2012), Miami (2011) and Cleveland (2009-10).

Daboll also was the New York Jets' quarterbacks coach when Brett Favre came to play for them in 2008.

