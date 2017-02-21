Critics challenge coyote-killing contest in Georgia - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Critics challenge coyote-killing contest in Georgia

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) - Critics are complaining about the state of Georgia's plan to stage a coyote-killing contest in metro Atlanta.

READ MORE | 'Coyote Challenge' awards free lifetime hunting license for killing coyotes

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources is promoting the Georgie Coyote Challenge. Participants can kill as many as five coyotes a month from March through August for a chance to win a lifetime hunting license.

But WSB-TV (http://2wsb.tv/2kUrq9a ) reports that critics are opposing the plan.

Chris Mowry is with the Atlanta Coyote Project, which conducts scientific research about the animals around the city. He calls the idea cruel, partly because it will leave young coyote pups to starve if their parents are killed.

Mowry says other states have banned similar events.

The head of game management for the state, John Bower, says science shows that coyote predation is a problem.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.