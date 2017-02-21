Burger King's owner buying Atlanta-based Popeyes for $1.8B

The company that owns Burger King added to its fast-food empire, announcing Tuesday that it had reached a deal to acquire chicken chain Popeyes for $1.8 billion.

Canadian-based Restaurant Brands International, which owns Burger King and coffee-shop chain Tim Hortons, said it had agreed to purchase the company formally known as Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen for $79 per share.

The 45-year-old Atlanta-based Popeyes has more than 2,600 locations in more than 30 countries. Restaurant Brands said it would seek to "continue developing the brand at an increasing pace" in the U.S. and foreign markets.

